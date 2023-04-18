Premier League team of the week: Liverpool pair make XI after Leeds destruction

Manchester City and Aston Villa also have two players each in the team after comfortable wins over Leicester and Newcastle

Jon Turner
Apr 18, 2023
It was another exhilarating round of matches in the Premier League this past weekend as the title race swung slightly in Manchester City's favour, the battle for the top four took a new twist, and the fight to avoid relegation continued.

The round began at Villa Park with the early Saturday kick off where Aston Villa extended their excellent form with a 3-0 victory over top-four chasing Newcastle United.

That was followed by five matches in the traditional Saturday afternoon time slot when Chelsea's miserable form continued with a 2-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham defeated Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park to damage the hosts' survival hopes, and Tottenham were stunned by a last-minute 3-2 loss at home against Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace eased past bottom side Southampton 2-0 at St Mary's Stadium, while Wolves defeated Brentford by the same score at Molineux.

Sunday began with a dramatic 2-2 draw between West Ham and Arsenal, which saw the Premier League leaders throw away a two-goal lead for the second straight week, before Manchester United registered a third successive win by beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the City Ground.

The round concluded on Monday night at Elland Road where Liverpool destroyed Leeds United 6-1 to boost their slim top-four hopes while keeping Leeds mired in a relegation fight.

Assessing the performances from the most recent round of games, check out the photo gallery above for the Premier League team of the week. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.

Updated: April 18, 2023, 6:58 AM
