Premier League talking points: West Ham setback far from fatal for Arsenal

As has become customary for this season, it was another dramatic weekend in the Premier League full of twists and turns. Here are the biggest talking points from the latest round of matches.

West Ham setback far from fatal for Arsenal

It was a case of recent history repeating itself for Arsenal: race into a 2-0 lead, in total control, and on course to make a major statement about their title intentions, the Gunners had to settle for a point for a second straight week after West Ham fought back for a 2-2 draw.

It was a similar story at Anfield the previous week, and while the failure to secure maximum points from either match, particularly from such position of strengths, will be the primary concern for Mikel Arteta, the sharp decline in performance mid-match should also set off an alarm bell or two.

After Aaron Rasmdale's late heroics prevented defeat to Liverpool, Said Benrahma's penalty sparked West Ham into life and the hosts went on to dominate. Of course, Bukayo Saka's missed penalty, which would have made it 3-1, was a significant moment but on the balance of the game, it was the Hammers who could perhaps have been disappointed not to win.

Still, talk of Arsenal buckling under the pressure feels premature. The last time the Gunners suffered a wobble, they bounced back with six straight wins, and there's nothing to suggest that they could not do similar this time around.

The draw at West Ham certainly feels like a setback but Arsenal still lead Manchester City by four points, albeit from one more game, and if they avoid defeat at the Etihad, the title is firmly back in their hands.

After all, it is Arsenal with points on the board and City who need to deliver results to close them down. Granted, City's imperious form means they could feasibly win all their remaining games, but one slip and the picture will look far rosier for the Gunners.

Have Liverpool turned a corner this time?

What a strange season this has been for Liverpool. A slow start to the campaign appeared to end with a 9-0 win over Bournemouth in their fourth match, but that ultimately failed to deliver a prolonged run of positive results, despite wins over City and Tottenham.

Then came the historic 7-0 humiliation of rivals Manchester United, only to meekly lose to Bournemouth the following week, escape with a goalless draw against struggling Chelsea, and be outclassed by City.

This time? Monday night's 6-1 thrashing of Leeds United was once again Liverpool at their devastating attacking best, but given what has come before this season, it can hardly be used as an indicator that Jurgen Klopp's side have finally turned a corner.

Their next game is at home against a Nottingham Forest side without a win in their last nine, so it should present an ideal opportunity for Liverpool to follow up with another emphatic victory. At the same time, the Reds could conceivably lose as the defensive problems which have plagued their season resurface. Considering their inconsistency, neither outcome should surprise.

Aston Villa's Emery revival leads to European push

In a season which has seen a record number of managerial changes in the Premier League, Unai Emery is the prime example for when it works.

The Spaniard arrived at Aston Villa at the start of November with the club 15th in the Premier League table. In the 18 games under Emery, Villa have won 12 and lost just four to surge up the standings. Their latest victory – a 3-0 breeze past Newcastle – was their fifth in a row and has thrust Villa into European contention.

Emery insisted that the top four, and with it Champions League football next season, is beyond Villa but he's not fooling anyone. Villa are six points behind fourth-placed Newcastle, who have played one game fewer, but there are still plenty of points up for grabs from the remaining seven or eight games.

Even if the top four is ultimately beyond Villa, a place in the Europa League or Europa Conference League looks very much on the cards. Wherever Villa end the season, the future looks bright under Emery.

Unai Emery has led Aston Villa from 15th to sixth and into European contention. Getty

Lampard's inability to spark Chelsea a blessing in disguise

No supporter enjoys watching their team lose. Even when there is disgruntlement aimed at the manager, board or owner, fans still want their team to win each and every match.

That said, Frank Lampard's inability to spark Chelsea into life since his surprise return could be a blessing in disguise. Chelsea's season was dead and buried long before the club's greatest goalscorer returned to the dugout, but three straight losses in his first three games – the latest a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton – should dash any hope of a more permanent appointment.

Had Lampard emulated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who while in caretaker charge of United in 2018/19 led the club to 11 wins 13 games to earn the gig full-time, he might have forced his way into contention for the Chelsea job beyond the end of the season.

After getting their last managerial appointment so wrong, Chelsea can ill-afford to make the same mistake again, and whoever the club feel is the answer, Lampard isn't it. His short spell so far should confirm that, even if the Blues pull off a Champions League miracle against Real Madrid.

Chelsea have lost all three games under Frank Lampard. Getty

Bournemouth the unlikely relegation candidate to pull clear

A relegation battle that only a few weeks ago involved as many as nine clubs appears to be increasingly concentrated on fewer teams, and one of those expected to be in the thick of the scrap is in fact pulling clear.

Of the clubs expected to ultimately suffer the drop, Bournemouth were prime candidates. Instead, the south-coast side have won four of their last five to surge to 14th in the table and six points clear of danger.

Saturday's last-minute 3-2 win at Tottenham was the sort of result and performance that should safeguard Bournemouth's top-flight status, against all expectations.