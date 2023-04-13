Al Nassr remove Rudi Garcia as coach after less than a year in charge

Saudi club Al Nassr parted ways with manager Rudi Garcia on Thursday after less than a year in charge amid reports of dressing room tensions and just days before a crunch game against Al Hilal.

"Al Nassr can announce that head coach Rudi Garcia has left the Club by mutual agreement. The board and everyone at Al Nassr would like to thank Rudi and his staff for their dedicated work during the past eight months," the club said in a statement.

Garcia criticised the players after they drew 0-0 with lowly Al Feiha on Sunday in another blow to their hopes of a first league title since 2019. The game also saw star signing Cristiano Ronaldo storm down the tunnel as tensions boiled over.

Al Nassr had 18 attempts on goal against Al Feiha and 38-year-old Ronaldo struck a shot straight at opposition keeper Vladimir Stojkovic in the 68th minute.

Ronaldo, who has scored 11 goals in 10 league games for Al Nassr, then fired twice over the bar in the space of six minutes. Brazilian Anderson Talisca, the league's top scorer, also had a frustrating outing.

Ronaldo looked furious as he left the pitch, removing his captain's armband and even exchanging angry words with an opposition player.

According to reports, Garcia's frayed relationship with the players prompted the club to make the decision.

Following the draw against Feiha, Garcia did not hold back as he criticised the players.

"The result is definitely bad and we are not happy," the French coach told Saudi Sports Company.

"I don’t feel satisfied with the players' performance. I asked them to play at the same level as the last game [in the 5-0 victory against Al Adalah], but this didn’t happen."

Al Nassr, who signed Ronaldo in a deal believed to be worth more than $200 million a year, have collected seven points from their last four league games, dropping to second place in the table, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad with seven games left in the season.

"There are seven games left, we will try to recover, and we realise that it’s not easy after we lost two points, but everything is possible," Garcia had said.

But they will now have to do so without Garcia. Their Under-19 coach Dinko Jelicic will take charge of the team for now. Nassr play Hilal next Tuesday.