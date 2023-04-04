Premier League predictions: Chelsea and Liverpool draw, Newcastle win at West Ham

We pick out the winners and losers from the latest round of English top-flight fixtures

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson celebrates after scoring in the Magpies' Premier League win over Manchester United at St James' Park on April 2, 2023. Getty
Gareth Cox
Apr 04, 2023
There is no let-up in the Premier League fixtures schedule as we hurtle straight into a mini-round of midweek games.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday January 21, 2023.
Chelsea v Liverpool: 'Last man standing' Klopp uncomfortable over manager sackings

Since last weekend's matches, there have been two more managerial casualties with Leicester City parting company with Brendan Rodgers and Chelsea sacking Graham Potter.

Rodgers had a successful spell in charge of the Foxes with two top-five finishes as well as securing the club's first FA Cup final victory in his four years at the King Power Stadium.

Potter, meanwhile, found himself brutally booted out of Stamford Bridge after only seven months and 31 games, having only been appointed to replace Thomas Tuchel in September.

Both clubs find themselves back in action on Tuesday with Leicester at home to Aston Villa, while Chelsea take on Liverpool at Anfield. Also playing that night are Bournemouth against Brighton at the Vitality Stadium and Leeds United versus Nottingham Forest in Yorkshire.

Wednesday sees Manchester United play host to Brentford, while West Ham United tackle Newcastle United at the London Stadium.

Predictions

TUESDAY - Bournemouth v Brighton (10.45pm): Bournemouth dented the European hopes of Fulham at the weekend and will now be aiming to do the same to their south coast rivals. But Brighton will be a tougher nut to crack and the sixth-placed Seagulls could find themselves within touching distance of fourth with victory here. Prediction: Bournemouth 1 Brighton 2. Reuters

Updated: April 04, 2023, 3:28 AM
