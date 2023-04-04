Premier League predictions: Chelsea and Liverpool draw, Newcastle win at West Ham

There is no let-up in the Premier League fixtures schedule as we hurtle straight into a mini-round of midweek games.

Since last weekend's matches, there have been two more managerial casualties with Leicester City parting company with Brendan Rodgers and Chelsea sacking Graham Potter.

Rodgers had a successful spell in charge of the Foxes with two top-five finishes as well as securing the club's first FA Cup final victory in his four years at the King Power Stadium.

Potter, meanwhile, found himself brutally booted out of Stamford Bridge after only seven months and 31 games, having only been appointed to replace Thomas Tuchel in September.

Both clubs find themselves back in action on Tuesday with Leicester at home to Aston Villa, while Chelsea take on Liverpool at Anfield. Also playing that night are Bournemouth against Brighton at the Vitality Stadium and Leeds United versus Nottingham Forest in Yorkshire.

Wednesday sees Manchester United play host to Brentford, while West Ham United tackle Newcastle United at the London Stadium.

