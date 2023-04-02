Brendan Rodgers leaves Leicester City after four years in charge

Leicester City have announced that they have reached an agreement with manager Brendan Rodgers that will see the Northern Irishman leave the club after four years in charge.

The Foxes were beaten 2-1 by fellow strugglers Crystal Palace on Saturday, a loss that left Leicester third from bottom and in the relegation zone, one point shy of safety.

With 10 games left in the Premier League season, the club have decided to make a change with chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha saying: “Performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations.

"It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management.

“Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the Board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

“The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”

Rodgers was appointed manager in 2019 after leaving his job at Glasgow Celtic, where he had twice guided the Scottish club to the Treble.

The former Swansea and Liverpool coach's stint at the King Power Stadium saw him deliver two top-five finishes and the club's first ever FA Cup success in 2021.

But they started the current campaign in dire fashion, losing six of their first seven games, before picking up form, but this weekend's defeat at Palace meant the Foxes have gone six games without a win.

“The achievements of the team under Brendan’s management speak for themselves – we’ve experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch,” said Srivaddhanaprabha.

“Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the Club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. His place in Leicester City history is assured.”

After the match at Selhurst Park, Rodgers had admitted the defeat against a team that had themselves just replaced Patrick Vieira as manager with Roy Hodgson had been a tough one to take.

“It is so tight [at the bottom]. Now we've got to use the pain of today and look to our next game.

“It's a sore one, it's a painful one, especially when you don't feel you deserved that at all. Now we've got to get our mentality right, with very important home games now.”

But Rodgers will not be in the dugout for those crucial games against Aston Villa on Tuesday and Bournemouth four days later.

First-team coach Adam Sadler and goalkeeping coach Mike Stowell have been put in immediate caretaker charge, tasked with preparing the side for the Villa game.

Rodgers' assistant Chris Davies and first-team fitness coach Glen Driscoll have also left the club.