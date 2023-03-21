Saudi Arabia manager Herve Renard poised to become France Women's head coach - reports

Saudi Arabia manager Herve Renard is set to become France Women’s head coach, according to reports.

The Frenchman, who masterminded Saudi Arabia’s 2022 World Cup win against Argentina in November, is understood to have accepted the opportunity to replace Corinne Diacre, who was dismissed earlier this month after a fallout with her national team players.

Both The Athletic and RMC Sports report that Renard, 54, will be announced as Diacre’s replacement once an agreement with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has been reached.

Renard has been in charge of the Gulf side since 2019, and guided Saudi Arabia to the Qatar World Cup as winners of their group ahead of Japan and Australia. He signed a contract extension last May through until the 2027 Asian Cup, which Saudi will host.

In Qatar, Saudi defeated Argentina, the eventual champions, in their opening group game, before losing to Poland and Mexico to exit at the group stage. Nevertheless, the team departed the tournament with reputation enhanced.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, who oversees women’s football at the France Football Federation, has been key to selecting a successor to Diacre. French World Cup winner Thierry Henry was also heavily linked to the role.

Diacre, 48, was sacked following the withdrawal of key players, including captain Wendie Renard, because of what was perceived to be the coach’s grinding training methods, public criticism of players, and selection decisions.

The Athletic reported that the national team players are happy with Renard’s impending appointment, while RMC Sport said negotiations with the SAFF were moving in a “positive” direction.

Renard is hugely experienced in international football having led both Zambia and the Ivory Coast to Africa Cup of Nations success, in 2012 and 2015 respectively. He also took Morocco to the 2018 World Cup.

In January, Renard described reports he had applied to take charge of the Belgium national team as “totally false”.