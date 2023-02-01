Saudi Arabia confirmed to host 2027 Asian Cup

Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2027 Asian Cup was confirmed on Wednesday at the AFC Congress in Bahrain.

The kingdom's was the only bid presented at the congress in Manama after India withdrew late last year.

It caps a memorable few months for Saudi Arabian football following the country's shock 2-1 win over eventual champions Argentina at the Qatar World Cup and luring Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to join the Saudi Pro League.

✨ 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 ✨



🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia will host the #AsianCup2027! ✅



Asia’s most prestigious tournament is set to be held in Saudi Arabia for the first-time ever! pic.twitter.com/trr7Kw6F9C — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) February 1, 2023

“This will be the first time the tournament will be staged in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we look forward to working closely with the SAFF and the Saudi Arabian government to deliver a memorable AFC Asian Cup for our fans and players in 2027,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Minister of Sport and Chairman of the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee, said: “It is an honour to have been chosen as hosts for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and this is a historic and exciting moment for football in Saudi Arabia."

“We believe the best days of Asian football are yet to come and we see this tournament as an opportunity to showcase all that’s great about the game here. Our experience in hosting major sporting and entertainment events means that we are ready to deliver and ready to warmly welcome fans from across Asia and around the world," Prince Abdulaziz added.

Yasser Al Misehal, president of SAFF and new member of the Fifa Council, said: "“It’s time to take Asian football to the next level and our efforts as hosts will prioritise that goal. We are humbled by and proud of the confidence that the AFC and Member Associations have placed in us, and we are ready to deliver a truly memorable tournament.”