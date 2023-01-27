Cristiano Ronaldo draws a blank as Al Nassr suffer Saudi Super Cup defeat - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo drew another blank as his Al Nassr suffered a 3-1 defeat to Al Ittihad in the SaudI Super Cup semi-final on Thursday.

Portugal forward Ronaldo is goalless in his first two matches for his new club after signing a lucrative two-and-a-half-year contract reportedly worth more than $200 million per year last month.

Ronaldo, who made his Nassr debut in last weekend's 1-0 win over Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, was unable to have a major impact as his side were undone by goals from Romarinho, Abderrazak Hamdallah and Muhannad Al Shaqeeti.

Al Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe denied Ronaldo — men's football's most prolific goalscorer — with a chance to open his Nassr account but saved the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus striker's powerful header on the stroke of half time.

Talisca scored Nassr's consolation goal on 67 minutes.