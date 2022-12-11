Manchester United player ratings v Real Betis: Garnacho 7, Martial 6, Elanga 5

Manchester United continued their mid-season training camp in Spain with a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis on Saturday.

Having lost 4-2 to Cadiz in their first friendly on Wednesday, the Premier League club ended up on the losing side again, courtesy of Nabil Fekir's goal early in the second half at Estadio Benito Villamarin.

READ MORE Football failed Manchester United when the Glazers took over. It cannot happen again

It was a United side comprising a mix of senior players absent from the World Cup and youth players, with the likes of David De Gea, Anthony Martial, and Anthony Elanga playing alongside youngsters including Alejandro Garnacho, who recently broke into the first team, Kobbie Mainoo, and Rhys Bennett.

Assessing the performances, Andy Mitten has provided his player ratings below.

Manchester United player ratings v Real Betis

David De Gea – 6. Quiet first half – though the ball hit his post - against a side who are sixth in La Liga and have only lost once at home all season , picking up 16 of 18 points in their Europa League group. Off at half time.

Aaron Wan Bissaka – 7. Much better than against Cadiz, stemming the threat of the experienced Betis attack. Almost 90 minutes was just what he needed – and against a decent side too. Spanish sides have eliminated United from European competition in each of the last five seasons.

Victor Lindelof – 7. The most experienced defender, he organised the defence well and instructed Menghi and then Murray, but the defence was split by the experienced Beticos. Hit a long ball to set up Emeran. Solid positioning kept the score at 1-0.

Teden Menghi – N/A. Pulled up in pain on 15 minutes holding his hamstring. Had to be stretchered off. Looked distraught as Betis fans applauded him.

Brandon Williams – 6. Flew into an early challenge that was anything but friendly. Blocked a shot off the line on five. Carried on going in hard on opponents. Lucky not to be booked.

Zidane Iqbal – 6. Impressive in Cadiz, deserved his start in Seville. Pushed up as a ‘10’ for the second half and improved but playing against far quicker opponents than he’s used to for United’s second string.

Scott McTominay – 6. Captain and more influential than against Cadiz, though he was also up against far better players than Cadiz. Couple of wayward shots.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 5. A late call up in place of Donny Van de Beek, he blocked a 10th minute shot. Beautiful ball to Garnacho on 14. Lost the ball in midfield, leading to Betis attacking and hitting the post on 20. Ball got stuck under his feet 10 minutes later in front of goal.

Alejandro Garnacho – 7. Started on the left – as opposed to on the right in Cadiz. Received a fine ball from Williams and crossed it. Twice had the beating of the experienced Montoya and got into the right positions. Final ball needed to be better from the whole team.

Anthony Elanga – 5. Shot went wide of the far post on 30. Lively one or twice on the right in front of 250 away fans.

Anthony Martial – 6. Set up McTominay on 38. Curled shot just wide on 42 in a positive spell for United. Better in Cadiz on Wednesday.

SUBS: Rhys Bennett (Mengi 18') – 7. The Mancunian was captain of the FA Youth Cup winning side last season. Did well.

Shola Shoretire (Martial 45') – 6. His introduction left United without an obvious centre forward. Conceded a foul which led to Betis’ opener. Touch wasn’t as sharp as it could be.

Kobbie Mainoo (Hansen 45') – 7. Challenged well, but up against a top side controlling the game. A positive experience for United’s young players including the Mancunian. Doing well.

Sam Murray (Williams 45') – 6. Handed the task of stopping the skilful Luiz Henrique.

Tom Heaton (De Gea 45') – 8. Conceded within four minutes as Betis’ experience told. Got back as Iglesias tried to chip him from the halfway line. Fine saves on 64 and 65 as Betis pushed for a second. And again on 69 from a Miranda header. Kept the score down.

Joe Hugill (Elanga 62') – 5. Went straight to a central forward role. Lacking football this season. At 19, he needs to be playing and scoring. Did little.

Noam Emeran (Garnacho 62') – 6. The French forward, 20, ran onto a Lindelof ball in front of goal but couldn’t fully control it.

Marc Jurado (Wan Bissaka 81') – N.A. Another youth cup winner given minutes, the right back was up and down the line.

Charlie Savage (Iqbal 81') – N/A. Passed around well. The results were not positive for United in Spain, but the experience for the young players was.