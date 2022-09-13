Kane, Son and Richarlison train with Spurs ahead of Sporting clash - in pictures

Tottenham Hotspur continue their Champions League campaign on Tuesday when they take on Sporting in Portugal.

Antonio Conte's side started their Group D schedule with a 2-0 victory at home to Marseille last week, when summer signing Richarlison scored twice. It was the Brazilian's first goals for his new club.

It took 76 minutes for Spurs to break the deadlock in London, despite Marseille defender Chancel Mbemba being sent-off just after half time, when Richarlison headed home on his Champions League debut from an Ivan Perisic cross.

A second header followed five minutes later, this time courtesy of a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg pass.

“I remember very well when Richi [Richarlison] signed for us and he said 'I can't wait to play in the Champions League and listen to the music',” Italian coach Conte said after the match. “When a player says these words, it means he has great desire and great will.

“These nights are very special. Before the game we spoke with the players to say we know very well what we did last season, the great job and sacrifices and everyone made so we could have this night.

“I think we felt a bit of pressure in this competition, but at the end we have to be pleased.”

In the other group game, Sporting ran out comfortable 3-0 winners away to Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt, with former Spurs player Marcus Edwards scoring one and setting up another in a man-of-the-match display.

