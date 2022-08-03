Lights, camera, action! Arsenal stars prepare for new season in colourful photo shoot

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal stars were looking relaxed as they prepared for the Premier League kick-off with a photo shoot at their London Colney training ground.

The Gunners start the season ahead of their rivals when they travel to Crystal Palace on Friday evening, and Arteta will be hoping the quality of two players he once worked with at Manchester City will rub off on his squad.

Arsenal capitulated in the final games of last season to allow arch-rivals Tottenham snatch fourth place in the Premier League.

But during the summer, the signings of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus and Ukraine fullback Oleksandr Zinchenko for a combined £75 million ($91.6m) has been a real statement of intent.

Jesus, 25, was overshadowed at City and played in a wide role, but he scored 95 goals in 236 appearances in all competitions and played an important role in four Premier League titles in five seasons.

Arteta knows what the Brazilian can bring to his side, having worked with him while assistant to Pep Guardiola, and is likely to use him as the fulcrum of the attack.

"I believe 100 per cent in Mikel," Jesus said after joining. "I had a very good time with him before, he's a very good guy and a very good coach as well. He helped me a lot."

Arsenal's hierarchy clearly believes in Arteta's plan, handing him a contract extension to 2025 in May, but the Spaniard knows there can be no excuses this season if they fail to at least secure Champions League qualification.

