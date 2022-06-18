Eddie Nketiah agrees new long-term deal at Arsenal

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has signed a new five-year contract to remain with the Premier League club.

Nketiah's current deal was due to be out of contract at the end of the month and reports suggested he was considering a move away form the Gunners, where he had been since the age of 14.

The 23-year-old made an impressive finish to last season, starting Arsenal's last eight league games and scoring five goals. He has scored 23 goals in 92 appearances for the club.

Arsenal also announced Nketiah will take the number 14 shirt, recently vacated by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and previously worn by record goalscorer Thierry Henry, from next season.

Manager Mikel Arteta told the club’s website: “I’m delighted Eddie is staying with us. He represents what we are all about and all the values of the club.

“We are very happy that he has extended his contract and now we have to get to work and continue to develop the great talent and person that we have in him.”

Arsenal technical director Edu, added: “The foundations of this squad are built on young talent and in particular those who have come through our Academy system.

“Eddie was released by another club as a young man but has always shown he has the attitude as well as the ability to become a top player.

“The fact he's signed a new contract is an important part of our squad planning for next season and we're all delighted.”

Arsenal, meanwhile, are still in the market for another striker and have just had one bid for Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus turned down.

Ready for a new chapter 🤝



From joining us aged 14, to wearing No. 14 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CGqMUkVnv0 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 18, 2022

The offer made for the Brazilian, who has just one year left on his contract at Etihad Stadium is believed to have been around the £30 million ($36.6m) mark.

Reports suggest that the Gunners remain confident that a deal can be struck for Jesus, who scored 13 goals in all competitions for the Premier League champions last season.

City have already strengthened their attacking options with the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

On Friday, Porto announced that they have agreed to sell midfielder Fabio Vieira to Arsenal in a €40m ($42m) deal.

Vieira, 22, has yet to win a senior cap for Portugal but was voted player of the tournament at last year's European Under-21 Championship.

Arsenal player ratings for 2021/22 season