England player ratings vs Hungary: Stones 3, Phillips 4, Kane 6

England were thrashed 4-0 by Hungary in the Nations League on Tuesday as the Three Lions fell to their worst home defeat since 1928.

Roland Sallai put the visitors in front with a well-taken finish at the back post in the first half, then doubled Hungary's lead with his second on the break in the 70th minute.

Worse was to come for Gareth Southgate's side as Zsolt Nagy and Daniel Gazdag scored to seal a second historic win for Hungary over England in 10 days.

England lost 1-0 to the Hungarians in Budapest, before drawing with Germany and Italy in Group A3 as they ended their June fixtures without a win and just one goal to their name.

Germany smashed Italy 5-2 in the other game to move second behind leaders Hungary in the table, with England sitting bottom of the group.

“We picked a young team with energy and when the game started to go against them it started to look that way, that is my responsibility in the end,” said Southgate after the match.

“Across the four matches, that is my responsibility, I tried to balance looking at new players, resting players we could not keep flogging but in the end the teams have not been strong enough in the two Hungary games, the other two results were positive but tonight is a chastening experience.”

On the jeers directed at him and his team at the end of the game, Southgate added: “I understand the reaction to that in the stadium, this group of players have been unbelievable for their country and it is important for people to stay with them. They will still be strong going forward.”

