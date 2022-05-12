Rich list: how much did Chelsea earn from their 2021 Champions League win?

Chelsea's win over Manchester City in last season's Champions League final was significant in more ways than one. It not only extended Pep Guardiola's search for a European crown with City, it also landed Thomas Tuchel's team a financial windfall.

On Wednesday, Uefa announced the money distributed to clubs in the Champions League and Europa League the previous season, with winners Chelsea and runners-up City leading the way.

Chelsea earned €119.7 million for their triumph in Porto, while City took home €119.1m.

Their share came from a total fund of nearly €1.9 billion ($2bn) shared by the 32 Champions League clubs. That total has risen to more than €2bn for the current and next two seasons.

Semi-finalists Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain received €109m each - the only other clubs to earn a nine-figure sum from the European governing body.

One level down in the Europa League, the prize fund is significantly smaller at €541m. Winners Villarreal received €33.1m.

Manchester United - who lost the Europa League final after placing third in their Champions League group - received a total of €79m from both competitions.

Meanwhile, Ferencvaros received €1.1m from Uefa's €585m fund rewarding clubs for their historical record in European competitions. In contrast, 13-time European champion Real Madrid were paid €35.5m from that fund.

Those “coefficient” payments began in 2018 after pressure on Uefa from the European Club Association, which was then strongly influenced by the clubs who later tried to create the breakaway Super League.