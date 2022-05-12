Guardiola expects 'incredible' Haaland to 'adapt perfectly' to Manchester City system

Pep Guardiola has described Erling Haaland as an "incredible young talent" and expects the Norwegian striker to settle quickly into his system at Manchester City.

Haaland, 21, is set to join City at the end of the season after the Premier League champions agreed a deal in principle with Borussia Dortmund and their star forward. All that remains is finalising personal terms with Haaland and paying Dortmund his £51.25 million ($63.15m) release clause.

READ MORE Erling Haaland on a mission to claim football's biggest prizes at Manchester City

Having scored scored 85 goals in 88 appearances in all competitions so far for Dortmund, Haaland's arrival provides City a prolific goalscorer and long-term successor to Sergio Aguero.

City have hardly struggled without a recognised striker this season, scoring a league-leading 94 goals, but the presence of Haaland will add even more potency to their attack, particularly in the Champions League knockout rounds where City have come unstuck in recent seasons.

"It is a decision for the club to make a good sign for the future," Guardiola said after City's 5-1 win at Wolves on Wednesday, which moved the defending champions three points clear of Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

"He can come for many, many years hopefully and I am pretty sure he will adapt perfectly to our team for next season. The players make you a good manager. He is an incredible young talent, perfect age. I am pretty sure we are going to help him settle as best possible."

Haaland forming an effective partnership with playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is a mouthwatering prospect for City, although the Belgian turned from provider to prolific finisher against Wolves by scoring four of his team's five goals, taking his tally to 18 in all competitions this season.

Wolves v Man City player ratings

Expand Autoplay WOLVES RATINGS: Jose Sa 4 – Five goals conceded and poor distribution capped a poor evening for the Portuguese stopper. He was arguably at fault for City’s first two goals, De Bruyne punishing the home keeper. Reuters

"He has played the last two or three months especially in the Premier League outstanding, and in the Champions League as well. He has been our key man in this part of the season," Guardiola said.

"It is not just what he creates and the goals and everything. He helps us a lot. I am happy because Kevin is so generous and always thinking the best for the team but this year is also the most prolific for him."

Such was De Bruyne's brilliance, Wolves coach Carlos Cachada admitted there was little his team could do to prevent a heavy defeat.

"When you have players like De Bruyne, who can always change the game, you can have a strategy but when it comes to players like this they can score four goals and finish the game," he said. "With that performance we can do nothing about it."

Haaland trains with Dortmund after Man City announce transfer