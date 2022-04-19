Premier League predictions: Liverpool smash Manchester United, Chelsea power past Arsenal

Games are coming thick and fast now as the English club season heads towards an exciting climax.

Ahead a full set of fixtures at the weekend, there is a midweek schedule to work our way through first.

A huge game to start off with on Tuesday when quadruple-chasing Liverpool take on old rivals Manchester United at Anfield. Tragically, events off the pitch have cast a shadow over the game with the news that United striker Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez's newborn son had passed away.

Wednesday sees the London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal, Everton versus Leicester City at Goodison Park, Newcastle United entertaining Crystal Palace on Tyneside and Manchester City taking on Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

Burnley face Southampton at Turf Moor on Thursday.

