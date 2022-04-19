Premier League predictions: Liverpool smash Manchester United, Chelsea power past Arsenal

We pick out the winners and losers from the midweek English top-flight fixtures

Gareth Cox
Apr 19, 2022
Games are coming thick and fast now as the English club season heads towards an exciting climax.

Ahead a full set of fixtures at the weekend, there is a midweek schedule to work our way through first.

Shades of Alex Ferguson as Erik Ten Hag on brink of taking charge at Manchester United

A huge game to start off with on Tuesday when quadruple-chasing Liverpool take on old rivals Manchester United at Anfield. Tragically, events off the pitch have cast a shadow over the game with the news that United striker Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez's newborn son had passed away.

Wednesday sees the London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal, Everton versus Leicester City at Goodison Park, Newcastle United entertaining Crystal Palace on Tyneside and Manchester City taking on Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

Burnley face Southampton at Turf Moor on Thursday.

You can see out predictions for the midweek games in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

