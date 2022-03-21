Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool player ratings: Zinckernagel 5, Cafu 6; Jota 7, Elliott 5

Jota’s 78th-minute goal secured a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest to book an FA Cup semi-final date with City on April 16

Tony Evans
Mar 21, 2022
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side were no-one’s “dream draw” as he faced up to the prospect of taking on title rivals Manchester City twice in seven days in a league and FA Cup double.

Diogo Jota’s 78th-minute goal secured a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest to book a Wembley date with City on April 16.

They face Pep Guardiola’s team at the Etihad Stadium the previous Sunday in a match which could be crucial in the race for Premier League.

With the quadruple still on for Liverpool, Klopp says they do not fear anyone but admits they cannot afford to fixate on City as there are other matches, particularly the Champions League quarter-finals, which are equally important.

“We have Watford, Benfica, City, Benfica, City, United, Everton [after the international break],” Klopp said.

“From a Liverpool perspective these are all massive games and we try to play them one at a time and not all together.

“We knew before the game City would be the opponent if we wanted to go to the final anyway. Now here we go.

“The further you go in whichever competition the more likely you are you will face City at one point.

“I don’t think we are the dream draw for anyone, but it will be a tough tie and we have to make sure it will be tough for City as well.

“But there are a lot of games to play before that.”

To see Tony Evans' player ratings from the match at the City Ground, check out the gallery above.

Updated: March 21, 2022, 4:31 AM
