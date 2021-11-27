Arsenal v Newcastle player ratings: Saka 9, Aubameyang 4; Shelvey 7, Joelinton 4

Arsenal sealed a comfortable 2-0 Premier League win over rock-bottom Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta would have been looking for a positive reaction from his players after last week's 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool.

And he will have pleaed with the performance after fine goals from Bukaya Saka and substitute Gabriel Martinelli saw off a Newcastle team that has yet to win a game this season.

While Arsenal had dominated possession in a disappointing first half, Newcastle had looked well organised with new manager Eddie Howe in the dugout for the first time after missing the draw with Brentford after contracting Covid-19.

Magpies midfielder Jonjo Shelvey saw his curling strike tipped on to the bar by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, while Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also hit the woodwork when he should have scored after Martin Dubravka saved Emile Smith Rowe's header.

But the goal Arsenal deserved came after 56 minutes when Bukayo Saka drilled a shot into the bottom corner after a fine team move.

Second-half substitute Martinelli made it two 10 minutes later with a superb first-time volley from Takehiro Tomiyasu's pass over the top.

Arsenal stay fifth in the Premier League, while Newcastle are five points adrift of safety with just over a third of the season gone.