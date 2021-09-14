Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku paired in attack: Premier League team of the week

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – Aston Villa had more first-half shots at Stamford Bridge but Mendy’s string of excellent saves ensured Chelsea went on to win. Getty Images

The fourth round of the 2021/22 Premier League season was dominated by one man, even before a ball was kicked, and Cristiano Ronaldo justified the hype with a typically headline-grabbing second debut for Manchester United.

Back in the United No 7 shirt for the first time since leaving the club for Real Madrid more than 12 years ago, Ronaldo made an immediate impact by scoring twice in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United to send a packed Old Trafford into raptures.

There was also a triumphant return for Romelu Lukaku, who scored his first goals for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the 3-0 victory against Aston Villa as the Belgian striker continues his impressive start to his second spell with the Blues.

The weekend got under way with Crystal Palace inflicting a 3-0 defeat on 10-man Tottenham at Selhurst Park as Nuno Espirito Santo suffered his first Premier League loss as Spurs manager.

Arsenal then got their first points of the season with a 1-0 win over promoted Norwich, while there were also one-goal wins for champions Manchester City at Leicester City and for high-flying Brighton at Brentford.

Wolves collected their first league win of the Bruno Lage era by beating Watford 2-0 at Vicarage Road and Southampton and West Ham played out a goalless draw at St Mary's.

On Sunday, Liverpool maintained their strong start to the season with a 3-0 victory at Leeds United, which saw Mohamed Salah score his 100th Premier League goal, although the occasion was tarnished by a horror injury to Harvey Elliott.

The round then concluded at Goodison Park on Monday night when Everton came from behind to beat Burnley 3-1, thanks in part to a stunning goal by Andros Townsend.

In the photo gallery above, Richard Jolly has selected his Premier League team of the week. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

