Pakistan Super League to resume in the UAE on June 9

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim hits a boundary against Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League in Karachi on Friday, February 21. AP

It has been confirmed that the Pakistan Super League will resume in the UAE on June 9.

The remainder of the PSL will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi with the final set for June 24, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday.

The sixth edition of the tournament was suspended in March after 14 games, after seven individuals, including six players, tested positive for Covid-19.

“We have continued to take decisive actions in the face of ongoing pressures and major challenges outside of our control over the last 10 days,” Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan said.

"Our priority was always to deliver the complete tournament in Pakistan. However, due to extenuating circumstances we had to shift from that thinking for the remaining matches."

The PSL final is due to take place on June 24 and the Pakistan national team is scheduled to fly to England the next day for three one-day internationals and three T20s.

The PCB has flown players and team officials of six franchises by chartered flights though some players, including Quetta Gladiators’ Sarfaraz Ahmed, went to Abu Dhabi on commercial flights. Sarfaraz was first not allowed to board a commercial flight from Karachi before getting another flight the next day.

“There was a consensus between the PCB and the [six] franchises that it was imperative to complete the remaining matches in 2021 so that we have a clean 2022 for PSL 7,” Khan said.

“Now, after overcoming all obstacles through due diligence and careful planning, I believe we have collectively achieved the desired objective that was set in March following the postponement.”

The PSL will resume with Lahore Qalandars taking on Islamabad United in the 15th game of the tournament.

