Abu Dhabi in running to host remaining PSL 2021 matches

CRICKET-PSL-QUETTA-MULTAN Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot against Quetta Gladiators during the Pakistan Super League match at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 3, 2021. All photos AFP (AFP)

Abu Dhabi has emerged as a potential lone host for the remainder of the 2021 PSL season.

Pakistan’s T20 franchise league was suspended midway through the season in March.

The postponement happened after a Covid breach in the biosecure bubble led to a number of positive cases within the teams.

On Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board agreed to a request by the six franchises to move the remaining fixtures, which were scheduled for Karachi in June, out of the country.

The tournament organisers have stated that UAE is the preferred host.

It is believed the idea of playing all 20 outstanding fixtures at a single venue is being considered.

The logistics of that make Zayed Cricket Stadium appear the most viable option among the three major venues in the Emirates.

Abu Dhabi Cricket has vast practice facilities, including practice nets, two international standard ovals, plus a number of other sports fields besides, on the same site as the main stadium.

It has recent experience of creating a bio-secure environment within that area, via both last year’s IPL, as well as its own T10 competition.

Each of those competitions comprised eight franchise teams, and involved international players jetting in from around the world in the midst of the pandemic.

However, Wasim Khan, the PCB’s chief executive, said there is still plenty of obstacles to navigate before the future of the tournament is decided.

“We had an interactive and productive meeting in which we considered a number of factors,” Khan said after the Zoom meeting between the PCB and the six franchise owners on Friday.

“While the UAE has emerged as a preferred venue, a number of challenges remain, which will be worked through over the coming days. We remain committed to doing everything possible to complete the HBL PSL 6.”

Friday’s meeting also considered advice from Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Centre, the body overseeing the country’s Covid-response effort.

According to a statement from the PSL organisers, the viability of finishing the season is dependent on playing the matches before Pakistan depart for their limited-overs tour to the UK.

“As the [Eid] holiday period has already started in both the countries and the Pakistan men’s national cricket team has to depart for the United Kingdom on 23 June, the PCB will use this time to work with the Emirates Cricket Board to check if the event can be successfully delivered within the available time,” the statement read.

“During the holiday period, the PCB will work on a revised tournament schedule, while it will liaise with the ECB in relation to finalising playing and training facilities, hotel bookings, ground transportation and visitors’ visas.

“PCB will carry out a detailed financial and risk assessment as well as cost analysis before reporting back to the franchises, who will then review before a decision on the event venue is confirmed.”

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

Brief scoreline: Al Wahda 2 Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79' Al Nassr 3 Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45+1', 62'

Day 5, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day When Dilruwan Perera dismissed Yasir Shah to end Pakistan’s limp resistance, the Sri Lankans charged around the field with the fevered delirium of a side not used to winning. Trouble was, they had not. The delivery was deemed a no ball. Sri Lanka had a nervy wait, but it was merely a stay of execution for the beleaguered hosts. Stat of the day – 5 Pakistan have lost all 10 wickets on the fifth day of a Test five times since the start of 2016. It is an alarming departure for a side who had apparently erased regular collapses from their resume. “The only thing I can say, it’s not a mitigating excuse at all, but that’s a young batting line up, obviously trying to find their way,” said Mickey Arthur, Pakistan’s coach. The verdict Test matches in the UAE are known for speeding up on the last two days, but this was extreme. The first two innings of this Test took 11 sessions to complete. The remaining two were done in less than four. The nature of Pakistan’s capitulation at the end showed just how difficult the transition is going to be in the post Misbah-ul-Haq era.

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

MWTC info Tickets to the MWTC range from Dh100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae or by calling 800 86 823 from within the UAE or +971 4 366 2289 from outside the country and all Virgin Megastores. Fans looking to attend all three days of the MWTC can avail of a special 20 percent discount on ticket prices.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

