Pakistan v India live: Titans clash in Asia Cup 2023

<h2><strong>Showdown in Sri Lanka</strong></h2><div><p>Hello and welcome to <em>The National</em>'s coverage of the Asia Cup clash between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/07/20/asia-cup-2023-schedule-including-india-v-pakistan-clash/">Pakistan and India </a>in Pallekele, Kandy.</p><p>Arguably the greatest rivalry in sport will add another chapter to its rich history on Saturday in what should be an enthralling 50-over contest.</p><p>Babar Azam's Pakistan are the No1-ranked team in ODIs and hold the upper hand heading into the match. Their pace attack is the best in white-ball cricket and will be more than a handful for India's batting line-up, which is far from settled.</p><p>Rohit Sharma's team still haven't decided their first-choice playing XI for ODIs, while their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah only recently returned from long-term back injury.</p><p>The weather in Kandy adds another dimension to the match, with rain expected to make an impact at some point during the day.</p><p>It promises to be an action-packed day.</p><p></p></div>