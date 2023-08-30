Asia Cup 2023 live: Pakistan v Nepal

<h2><strong>Buildup</strong></h2><div><p>The six-nation Asia Cup opens in Multan on Wednesday as co-hosts Pakistan take on Nepal.</p><p>Pakistan are on a high, having whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 in Sri Lanka last week to rise to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/08/29/can-pakistan-lose-no-1-odi-ranking-at-asia-cup-2023/">top of the one-day international rankings</a>.</p><p>Nepal qualified for the Asia Cup after winning the Asian Cricket Council Premier Cup in April at home, beating Oman and the UAE.</p><p>Nepal will hope their high-quality spinner Sandeep Lamichhane cause some problems for Pakistan batting which includes world's top-ranked batter Babar Azam, No 3 Imam-ul-Haq and No 5 Fakhar Zaman.</p><p>Their inexperienced batting will be tested by world's top pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.</p><p>India, Pakistan and Nepal are in Group A while defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B.</p><p>The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stages.</p><p>Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-hosting after India refused to tour Pakistan over political tensions. India will play all their matches in Sri Lanka, where nine matches - including the September 17 final - will be staged.</p><p>Our reporter <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/topics/Author/paul-radley/">Paul Radley</a> will be at the Multan Cricket Stadium to bring you live updates.</p></div>