Depleted New Zealand face red-hot England as 'Bazball' takes centre stage

A weakened New Zealand side have the unenviable task of trying to counter England's bold new style of playing Test cricket when a two-match series begins in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

The day-night Test will kick off the tour in which Ben Stokes's team will look to conquer another overseas territory with their now famous "Bazball" brand of cricket.

England have won nine of 10 Tests since New Zealander Brendon McCullum took charge as head coach, with the Black Caps becoming the first to suffer under the new style of all-out attacking cricket last year.

Then, England swept the home series 3-0 against New Zealand in June as the team chased down more than 275 in the final innings of all three Tests. They did one better against India in a one-off Test, chasing down 377 with ease. They then secured a 2-1 series win against South Africa.

The icing on the cake for Stokes' team was their historic 3-0 series win in Pakistan last year, which capped a stunning turnaround for a side that had earlier won just one out of 17 Tests.

What makes the task for the hosts even more difficult is their lack of resources. New Zealand drew both of their most recent Tests in Pakistan and fast bowler Tim Southee will have to lead an inexperienced attack without pace bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, who has been ruled out with a stress fracture of the back. Seamer Matt Henry, who is expecting the birth of his first child, will also miss out.

Former pace spearhead Trent Boult has been overlooked as a replacement because he opted out of his national contract last year. With seam bowling all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme also lost to the lucrative global T20 circuit, selectors are left with only rookie quicks to lend support to Southee and Neil Wagner. Blair Tickner, and one of either Jacob Duffy or Scott Kuggeleijn, are expected to debut on Thursday.

It has been a steep fall for the Kiwis, who were the inaugural World Test Championship winners in 2021.

"It does look like a bad bit of news," coach Gary Stead said of Jamieson's injury.

"We've tried to be reasonably conservative with Kyle right through his rehab process, to make sure we gave him the best chance of coming back. He was tracking beautifully and it came as a real surprise to us."

Both teams' preparations have been disrupted by Cyclone Gabrielle, which washed out two training session and caused devastation in the North Island.

The day-night match is expected to begin on time on Thursday, despite the weather. A few showers are forecast for Mount Maunganui on the first day, before clearing.