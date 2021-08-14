Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings land in UAE for IPL 2021 restart

Mumbai Indians won the IPL title for the fifth time after defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in Dubai in 2020. (Vipin Pawar)

The suspended Indian Premier League 2021 season is all set to resume in the UAE, and teams have started to arrive for the September 19 restart.

Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians players landed in the UAE on Friday, with Chennai setting up base at Th8 Palm in Dubai and Mumbai returning to the location they stayed at the last time the IPL was held in the UAE in 2020 - St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi.

Players went straight into quarantine and will be tested before being cleared to begin practice.

Chennai icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the main stars who has already landed in the country.

The T20 league was suspended on May 4 after a number of players and team officials tested positive for Covid-19 despite being in bio-secure bubbles in India.

Now the remainder of the league will be completed in the UAE, and will conclude just days before the T20 World Cup begins in the emirates, owing to the coronavirus situation in India.

Under the new schedule, a total of 13 IPL matches will be played in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and eight in Abu Dhabi. The final will be held in Dubai on October 15, just two days before the T20 World Cup gets under way.

In all, there will be seven double headers to make up for the limited available time. The final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8. The first qualifier will be in Dubai on October 10 with the eliminator and second qualifier to be held in Sharjah on October 11 and 13.

The 2020 IPL was also postponed and was held in the UAE, with Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah as host venues.

Indoor Cricket World Cup Dubai 2017 Venue Insportz, Dubai; Admission Free Day 1 fixtures (Saturday) Men 1.45pm, Malaysia v Australia (Court 1); Singapore v India (Court 2); UAE v New Zealand (Court 3); South Africa v Sri Lanka (Court 4) Women Noon, New Zealand v South Africa (Court 3); England v UAE (Court 4); 5.15pm, Australia v UAE (Court 3); England v New Zealand (Court 4)

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

In Search of Mary Shelley: The Girl Who Wrote Frankenstein

By Fiona Sampson

Profile

The schedule December 5 - 23: Shooting competition, Al Dhafra Shooting Club December 9 - 24: Handicrafts competition, from 4pm until 10pm, Heritage Souq December 11 - 20: Dates competition, from 4pm December 12 - 20: Sour milk competition December 13: Falcon beauty competition December 14 and 20: Saluki races December 15: Arabian horse races, from 4pm December 16 - 19: Falconry competition December 18: Camel milk competition, from 7.30 - 9.30 am December 20 and 21: Sheep beauty competition, from 10am December 22: The best herd of 30 camels

South Africa squad : Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

Result Arsenal 4

Monreal (51'), Ramsey (82'), Lacazette 85', 89') West Ham United 1

Arnautovic (64')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Bernardo Silva 16', Sterling 57', Gundogan 79' Bournemouth 1 Wilson 44' Man of the match: Leroy Sane (Manchester City)

