Mohammad Rizwan shatters T20 record for most runs in a year

Star Pakistan batsman reached the milestone during second T20 against West Indies

Ajit Vijaykumar
Aug 1, 2021

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan entered the record books on Saturday as he became the most prolific scorer in a calendar year in T20 Internationals.

'Wicketkeeping makes me fearless': Mohammad Rizwan on his rise as a world-class gloveman

During the second T20 against the West Indies in Guyana, Rizwan scored a brisk 46 from 36 balls at the top of the order. His innings helped the visitors post 157-8. And more importantly, the innings put Rizwan at the top of the pile in T20 Internationals.

The right-handed batsman now has 752 runs from just 15 matches in 2021, making him the top run-getter in a calendar year and that with the rest of 2021 ahead of him. Rizwan broke the record held by Ireland's Paul Stirling, who made 748 runs from 20 games in 2019. Rizwan's average in T20s this year is an astonishing 94 with seven fifties and one century.

Rizwan has found a new gear in his batting ever since he moved up the order, and he is now making the most of it.

"Batting up the order gives me freedom as I have played most of my cricket up the order at the domestic level," Rizwan told The National in a recent interview.

"I wasn’t a wicketkeeper initially but a good fielder. So I used to bat up the order. Initially I struggled in international cricket but now I am enjoying batting up the order."

The only other batsman who has been as prolific as Rizwan is India captain Virat Kohli, who made 641 runs in 15 matches in 2016.

Rizwan's innings, plus a fifty by captain Babar Azam, ultimately helped Pakistan emerge victorious. The Windies were restricted to 150-4, chasing 158, with veteran off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez returning incredible figures of 1-6 from four overs, including a maiden.

Updated: August 1st 2021, 2:36 AM
Lowest Test scores

26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955

30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896

30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924

35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899

36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932

36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902

36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020

38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019

42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946

42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

It

Director: Andres Muschietti

Starring: Bill Skarsgard, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor

Three stars

The specs

Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo

Transmission: CVT

Power: 170bhp

Torque: 220Nm

Price: Dh98,900

Dark Souls: Remastered
Developer: From Software (remaster by QLOC)
Publisher: Namco Bandai
Price: Dh199

The biog

Age: 35

Inspiration: Wife and kids 

Favourite book: Changes all the time but my new favourite is Thinking, Fast and Slow  by Daniel Kahneman

Best Travel Destination: Bora Bora , French Polynesia 

Favourite run: Jabel Hafeet, I also enjoy running the 30km loop in Al Wathba cycling track

Tonight's Chat on The National

Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world.

Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others.

Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward.

Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Rizwan shatters T20 record for most runs in a year
Sri Lanka level T20 series against India after Colombo thriller
India-SL T20 postponed after Krunal Pandya tests positive
India send replacements as injuries pile up ahead of England Tests