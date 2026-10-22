Dayne Viernes out to cement status as Power Slap greatest in Abu Dhabi

Dayne “Da Hawaiian Hitman” Viernes is looking to cement his status as the greatest super heavyweight of Power Slap when he defends his title against Vasilii “Dumpling” Kamotskii in Abu Dhabi next month.

Viernes made his second title defence against the man he dethroned in June 2025, taking a majority decision over Kamotskii in five rounds at Power Slap 13.

Power Slap 25 takes place at Abu Dhabi’s Space42 Arena on October 23, a day before UFC 333, and Viernes said he is “locked in” ahead of his rematch.

“Physically and mentally, I’m ready to make a statement. Right now I’m just perfecting my slap and ready to win the title. Training daily and excited to showcase my skills,” Viernes told The National.

After beating Kamotskii, Viernes successfully defended his belt against top-ranked super heavyweight Makini “Big Mak” Manu, taking a split decision over the American.

This will be his first time competing in Abu Dhabi, and Viernes is determined to put on a show.

“Yes, first time in Abu Dhabi. I’m excited to put on a show for the fans at the Space42 Arena and around the world to get the win, be known as the greatest super heavyweight of Power Slap of all time and hopefully getting some knockout reactions.”

▶

The rivalry between Kamotskii and the Viernes family goes back even further and has strong ties to Abu Dhabi.

“Dumpling” first faced Dayne’s older brother, Layne Viernes, in the UAE capital in October 2024, with the contest ending in a majority draw. The pair later met again, with the Russian defeating Layne to claim the super heavyweight title.

The return to Abu Dhabi brings that family history back to where it began. While October 23 will mark Dayne’s first appearance in the UAE capital, it will be the third year straight Kamotskii has competed in Abu Dhabi.

For Viernes, the mission is clear: “I’m expecting his best and nothing less and I’m looking for a KO win.”

Vasilii “Dumpling” Kamotskii during his superheavyweight title match against Dayne “Da Hawaiian Hitman” Vierne at Power Slap 13 in Las Vegas. Photo: Schiaffo LLC Show caption: Vasilii “Dumpling” Kamotskii during his superheavyweight tit…

For former champion Kamotskii, owner of multiple high-profile first-round KOs, a return to Abu Dhabi offers a shot at redemption.

“The audience and atmosphere in Abu Dhabi are really great. I love performing in Abu Dhabi. I haven't been able to win in Abu Dhabi before, but this time it'll be different,” he said.

“We need to knock out Dayne to reclaim my title and for me to be the best superheavyweight of all time in Power Slap.”

For Power Slap chief executive Frank Lamicella, being part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week helps elevate Power Slap on the global stage.

“In Power Slap, we always want to put the best against the best. Abu Dhabi is the world’s fight capital,” he told The National.

“There is no bigger stage to hold two super heavyweights – weighing in at nearly 800 pounds together – vying to be named the best in the world in the super heavyweight division.”