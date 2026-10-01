UAE win three Asian Games gold medals in jiu-jitsu

The UAE picked up three gold medals at the Asian Games on Thursday, with Khaled Al Shehhi, Ahmed Andeez and Balqees Abdulla claiming titles.

Al Shehhi beat compatriot Omar Al Suwaidi in the men’s 62kg final, while Andeez added gold in the men’s 69kg final. Another all-Emirati final saw Balqees Abdulla defeat Al Anoud Al Harbi for the women’s 48kg title.

Al Shehhi's victory over Al Suwaidi made him a two-time Asian Games gold medallist. He previously won a gold in the same weight class at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

It took the UAE's tally of medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Games to seven – four golds and three silvers.

On Saturday, teenager Sulaiman Abdulrahman collected the UAE's first medal of the Games by winning silver in the men's 400m final.

That was followed two days later by Mariam Kareem's gold medal run to win the women's 400m hurdles final.