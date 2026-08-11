UAE crowned champions in two divisions at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Abu Dhabi

Hosts UAE ended the 2026 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship on a high note, with the national team crowned world champions in both the Adult and Under-21 Newaza divisions after nine days of competition in Abu Dhabi.

More than 1,500 athletes from around the world competed across different age groups and disciplines at Mubadala Arena, with the UAE enjoying a strong campaign on home soil and finishing the championship with 65 medals, including 18 gold, 17 silver and 30 bronze.

The Adult team produced one of the standout results of the championship. Along with winning the Newaza world title, the UAE finished top of the overall Adult standings across all disciplines despite competing only in Newaza. The overall standings also included results from Contact Jiu-Jitsu, Fighting, Duo and Show.

The Under-21 team added a second world title for the hosts by finishing top in the Newaza competition, underlining the strength of the UAE’s next generation of athletes.

Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “Winning the world titles in both the Adult and Under-21 divisions, as well as finishing top of the overall Adult standings, shows the progress our athletes have made. These achievements are the result of our leadership’s strong belief in sport and its role in developing people, discovering talent and creating champions.”

Omar Al Fadhli, who won Adult Under 69kg gold, said: “I am proud that my gold medal was part of a great achievement for the whole team. At a World Championship, you cannot think only about winning. You have to stay focused and know how to deal with every moment and every opponent.

“This gold medal shows how much I have learned from the experience I have gained over the years. It also gives me more responsibility to keep improving and achieve more for the UAE.”

Abdulrahman Mohammed, who won gold in the Under-21, Under-56kg category, said: “Winning a world title at this stage of my career gives me great motivation for the next step. My goal is to move into the adult division, ready to compete at the highest level from the beginning.

“This gold medal is an important step for me and something I can build on. I know the level will be higher and the challenges will be tougher in the future.”