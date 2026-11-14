Eugenio Chacarra on brink of glory as Rory McIlroy stalls on thrilling penultimate day of DP World Tour season

Arriving in the UAE two weeks ago looking down on Rory McIlroy and all the other giants of DP World Tour golf, Eugenio Chacarra would have been forgiven for feeling a little trepidation.

His lead at the top of the Race to Dubai standing was healthy enough. But with McIlroy on the brink of history, “Captain America” Patrick Reed in his slipstream, Jon Rahm resurgent, as well as a variety of other stars circling, it was a lot for a youngster so new to the tour to take.

Add in the fact his driver cracked the day before the start of the penultimate tournament of the season, and things were looking tough.

Rahm then went and won the Abu Dhabi Championship, vaulting back into the running. McIlroy finished on the podium, halving the gap on Chacarra at the top of the standings as a result.

Heading up the E11 to Jumeirah Golf Estates, it felt as though Chacarra might have run his race, and been perfectly content about it, too.

He had won three times on tour across the season. His tour card to play in the United States next season was guaranteed.

With all that achieved, the 26-year-old – who has made the cut at a major just once so far in his fledgling career – could leave the business of the order of merit to the grown ups.

After two days of the final tournament, it felt a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai for McIlroy was inevitable. He held a share of the lead, on a course he has been coming to for 17 years, and won round three times.

In terms of the tournament, Chacarra was fast becoming an also ran, getting round his first 36 holes in a lukewarm one-under par. Five holes into Saturday, he was back at even par, after following a birdie with a bogey then a double.

Not long after, McIlroy made an eagle, to hold the lead in the tournament, and a cushion of seven shots over his young counterpart. And then, everything changed. McIlroy suddenly looked allergic to fairways. Chacarra responded with a birdie blitz.

By the end of a remarkable day, they were tied on five-under, four shots behind Tyrrell Hatton, the leader on nine-under.

Chacarra’s surge was sparked by his voluble group of supporters. What they lack in numbers against the huge galleries which follow McIlroy every he goes, they make up for in decibels.

“It’s awesome to have some support,” Chacarra said. “Obviously, the people are going for Rory, because of all his success he has.

“So having just my team surrounding me, the good and the bad, it's been really nice, and I'm excited for a chance tomorrow.”

With everything that is on the line, he could be in for a sleepless night on Sunday, but he said that was unlikely, given he had been sleeping “perfectly” till this point.

“This is what we dream of,” Chacarra said. “I already have my goals done for the season; I won three times, I'm PGA Tour bound.

“This is just an extra bonus. I believe in myself. That's why I work and I'm excited for the opportunity.”

If the positions stay as they were at the end of Round 3, Chacarra will be Race to Dubai champion for the first time, and history will have to wait for McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman suffered the rare fate for him at this course of a second successive day in the 70s. His level-par 72 was redeemed by a brilliant approach into the 18th. The ensuing birdie means he is still in with a shot.

Hatton, who has been involved in dramatic finishes at this tournament before without getting his name on the trophy so far, expects more thrills on Sunday.

“I know tomorrow is going to be a tough day,” he said after his 4-under-par round of 68. “I've got enough experience down these last few holes to know that anything can happen.

“I'll just go out tomorrow and try any best. I know I can play well around here, and that's what I'll try to do.”