Celtic fans in Palestinian solidarity campaign against Robbie Keane appointment

Celtic fan groups have expressed opposition to the potential appointment of Robbie Keane as manager because of his previous role in charge of Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Supporters of the Scottish champions have directed their criticism towards the club’s board amid intense speculation linking the former Republic of Ireland captain with the job.

Graffiti opposing Keane’s appointment appeared near Celtic Park this week, while several fan groups have signed a joint letter urging the club not to consider the former striker, 45, for the position.

The opposition centres on Keane’s spell in charge of Maccabi Tel Aviv. The former Tottenham and Liverpool striker, who had a brief spell as player-manager of ATK in India in 2018 before assistant roles with the Republic of Ireland and Middlesbrough, became manager of the Israeli club in June 2023 and guided them to a league and cup double during his only season in charge.

His decision to stay in Israel as the country intensified its bombardment of Gaza following the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, drew criticism in Ireland and turned many Celtic supporters against him.

Quote To choose to manage a club in Israel while, less than 40 miles away, the same country was using indiscriminate weapons of mass murder against defenceless people is unconscionable Celtic Fans for the Liberation of Palestine

Keane left Maccabi Tel Aviv in the summer of 2024 and later told the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast that the responsibility and “duty of care” he felt for his staff and players influenced his decision to see out the season in Israel.

He joined Ferencvaros in January 2025 and steered them to a seventh consecutive Hungarian title, but he resigned last month after they finished second in the league and won the Hungarian Cup.

Several Celtic supporters’ groups have argued that Keane’s association with Israeli football makes him an unsuitable candidate for the Scottish side, whose fan base has become closely associated with support for the Palestinian cause.

Palestinian flags are regularly displayed at matches, while supporters have organised fundraising campaigns and demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians.

A statement suggesting that the appointment of Keane "would be deeply divisive among the support" has been released by a group calling itself Celtic Fans for the Liberation of Palestine. Another Celtic fans' account on X has published the names of 67 supporters' groups that have apparently endorsed the statement.

"Celtic supporters have a long and proud history of solidarity with the Palestinian people," the statement said. "For us, Robbie Keane's decision to manage Maccabi Tel Aviv during the genocide in Gaza is impossible to ignore.

"To choose to manage a club in Israel while, less than 40 miles away, the same country was using indiscriminate weapons of mass murder against defenceless people is unconscionable.

"Celtic was founded by a community shaped by the legacy of genocide, displacement and famine. Our club's roots lie in solidarity with those who suffered injustice and oppression. We cannot forget where we came from, nor turn our backs on those facing genocide today.

"At a time when Celtic requires unity and collective purpose, this appointment would be deeply divisive among the support. It would also represent a predictable and uninspiring choice at a moment when greater ambition is needed. We urge the Celtic board to listen to supporters' concerns and reconsider this appointment."

Keane has not publicly responded to speculation linking him with Celtic or to the opposition from supporters' groups.

Celtic’s majority shareholder, Dermot Desmond, reportedly held talks with Keane this week as Celtic step up efforts to appoint their next permanent manager. Martin O'Neill, who last season won a Scottish league and cup double as interim boss, is also understood to be in the frame.