Rory McIlroy to head field at inaugural Dubai Invitational in January

Rory McIlroy has been confirmed to headline the inaugural Dubai Invitational in January.

The world No 2, fresh off his pivotal role in Europe’s 2023 Ryder Cup victory, will feature in the new four-day event at Dubai Creek Resort from January 11-14.

The Dubai Invitational comprises a 72-hole, stroke-play DP World Tour tournament played concurrently with a three-day Pro-Am team event. Sunday features professionals only.

With McIlroy already confirmed to defend his Hero Dubai Desert Classic title next January also, it means the four-time major champion will compete in the emirate in back-to-back weeks.

“I’m really excited to start my year at the Dubai Invitational,” McIlroy said in a statement. “I’ve always enjoyed coming back to Dubai to set up my season, and with a pro-am format, this tournament is going to be an enjoyable week.

“Dubai Creek Resort is a fantastic course, and given the support we get in Dubai from the fans, I’m sure they are going to make it another great week on the golfing calendar.”

McIlroy, 34, is a five-time winner in Dubai already, with three Desert Classic victories and two successes at the DP World Tour Championship. The reigning European No 1, currently leading the 2023 Race to Dubai, returns to Jumeirah Golf Estates next month for the DP World Tour’s season-ending event.

Abdulla Al Naboodah, the new tournament's host, said on Tuesday: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Rory McIlroy to the Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Resort.

“The United Arab Emirates has played a significant role in the global growth of golf, with its world-class courses and enthusiastic golfing community.

“The inaugural Dubai Invitational will welcome global business leaders and celebrities from around the world to play alongside some of the world’s top professionals over three days, and Rory’s participation further underscores the UAE’s prominence in the international golfing landscape.”

The Dubai Invitational represents the opening event on the International Swing on the DP World Tour's revised 2024 schedule. It is slated to be played bi-annually between next year and 2028, comprising 60 DP World Tour professionals and 60 amateur golfers. General admission to the event will be free.