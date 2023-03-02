Leo Bergere excited to be back at 'amazing' Yas Marina Circuit for triathlon title defence

Leo Bergere is back in Abu Dhabi for the season-opening World Triathlon Championship Series as he looks to defend his title at Yas Marina Circuit on Friday.

The Frenchman was crowned the world champion at the venue last November and he kicks-off the season with the aim of sealing a podium finish in the 2023 Finals and with the big goal of competing for a medal at the Paris Olympics.

“It feels like it’s been only a minute since we were here in Abu Dhabi for the World Finals last November,” Bergere told The National when asked of his preparations and on what he has improved since the World Finals.

“I took some time off after that race to recover in what was a very long season and to also celebrate winning the world title.

“I’ve had two and half months of training and I feel I’ve improved on the bike and run and working really hard on my swim so that I can be on the breakaway every time.”

Bergere, 26, enjoyed a fine 2022 season, and he hopes for a similar or even a better season ahead.

“We will see if I’m in good shape for the first race of the season but at the same time, it has been a short winter and think everyone will be in the same shape. I can’t wait to be on the startline this weekend,” he said.

Returning as the defending world champion, Bergere believes his rivals will be even more hungry and motivated to challenge him.

“It only brings some positive things but there’s no pressure and I feel it’ll boost my confidence,” he said.

“The big goals are next year’s Olympic Games and I will use this year to improve myself and build on the level I had last year and try to be the best that I can be for the Olympics.”

Bergere hopes for a good opening race and believes all others challenging him will be in the same shape as he is.

“I just want to have a good race,” he said. “Everyone will be in the same shape and I will really go for it.

“I am highly motivated to start the season on the right foot and secure another good performance. The competitors will also be very motivated to win as well while the likes of Alex Yee and Hayden Wilde will be really hard to beat and I will try to execute the perfect race.

“I am really excited to compete at the Yas Marina Circuit and I had a few opportunities to race at the circuit before and it’s very fast and technical,” he added.

“The scenery is amazing and we are so lucky to be competing in such a nice venue. You cannot find venues like this anywhere around the world so I will enjoy competing here and it’s also a good opportunity for the breakaway on the bike so if I can push at the front of the race, then I will do.”