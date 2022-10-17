Adnoc Pro League wrap: Al Wasl go top after ending Sharjah's unbeaten start

Sharjah’s unbeaten start to the Adnoc Pro League season was ended by a rampant Al Wasl while Al Wahda stretched their winning streak under new manager Manuel Jimenez to three matches.

Wasl's 1-0 win away at Sharjah saw the Dubai side move leapfrog their rivals at the top of the table with 14 points from their six matches as Sharjah dropped to second.

Story of the round

Al Wahda have enjoyed a spectacular turnaround under Jimenez.

The Spaniard, who replaced Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal two weeks ago, is in his second spell at the Abu Dhabi club having previously managed the team for a short spell before the Covid-19 pandemic shut the 2019/20 season down and his contract was not renewed.

Wahda beat champions Al Ain in a five-goal thriller on Saturday for their third win in a week having beaten Al Nasr in the league last Saturday 4-0 before securing a 2-1 win over Kalba in the ADIB Cup.

Wahda trailed to a 13th-minute Soufiane Rahimi goal but went into the break ahead thanks to goals from Adrien Silva and Joao Pedro.

An Ahmed Barman own goal increased their lead two minutes into the second half before Rahimi reduced the arrears to set up a nervy finish.

Joao Pedro celebrates after scoring in Al Wahda’s 3-2 win over Al Ain at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Photo: PLC

In the early game, Shabab Al Ahli bounced back from last week’s scoreless draw against Kalba to beat Al Jazira 2-1. Kalba, meanwhile, notched up their third win to leave Dibba lagging at the bottom of the table on one point.

Gilberto Oliveira’s 70th-minute winner sealed Wasl’s fourth win and took their tally to 14 points, a point ahead Sharjah followed by Jazira (11), Al Ain, Wahda, Shabab Al Ahli, all on 10 each in that order, and promoted Al Bataeh on nine.

Bataeh recorded their third league win with a 2-1 victory over Al Dhafra while Al Nasr were held to a 1-1 draw at Baniyas.

Nasr conceded an own goal when Ryan Mendes turned the ball into his own net in the first half before Dembo Darboe equalised four minutes from time.

Ajman and Khor Fakkan played out a scoreless draw in the other game on Sunday night.

Player of the round: Yousef Jaber (Shabab Al Ahli)

The UAE international towered above the Jazira defence to head home the winner deep into the added time to clinch all three points for Shabab Al Ahli.

Manager of the round: Abdulaziz Al Anbari (Khorfakkan)

It has to be Jimenez. The Spaniard has masterminded a reversal of the club's fortunes that has seen them win their past four games - three under his stewardship.

Goal of the round: Dembo Darboe (Al Nasr)

The Gambia international came off the bench to score the equaliser against Baniyas. The Nasr forward picked up a cross from Rashid Omar from the left, rounded a Baniyas defender before a clinical finish to the bottom corner.