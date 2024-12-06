Syria's Christians on edge and rebels take Hama - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Syria's dwindling Christian community fears another wave of persecution, a decade after ISIS systematically attacked them, as fighting intensifies between the Syrian army and rebel groups.

The country was once home to a large Christian population. Before the start of the civil war in 2011, Christians made up about 10 per cent of Syria's 23 million population. Today, the community has shrunk to an estimated 300,000.

Direct attacks on the Christian community by militant group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, which is leading the offensive, have not been reported. Conflicting reports have emerged from the northern city of Aleppo, captured by rebel groups last week.

Rebel forces entered the central city of Hama on Thursday after a two-day battle. It’s another major territorial gain in their week-long offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al Assad and his Russian and Iranian allies.

Syria's military confirmed that rebel forces had entered Hama after intense clashes, prompting its units to redeploy outside the city, according to a statement published by state media.

The UAE has contributed 42 per cent of the total aid sent to Gaza since the war broke out between Israel and Hamas in October 2023, topping the list of donor countries.

These aid contributions have been valued at $828 million.

The Emirates was among the first countries to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with President Sheikh Mohamed launching the Gallant Knight operation to send vital aid by land, air and sea.

Electoral College Victory Trump has so far secured 295 Electoral College votes, according to the Associated Press, exceeding the 270 needed to win. Only Nevada and Arizona remain to be called, and both swing states are leaning Republican. Trump swept all five remaining swing states, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, sealing his path to victory and giving him a strong mandate. Popular Vote Tally The count is ongoing, but Trump currently leads with nearly 51 per cent of the popular vote to Harris’s 47.6 per cent. Trump has over 72.2 million votes, while Harris trails with approximately 67.4 million.

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

AIR %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBen%20Affleck%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMatt%20Damon%2C%20Jason%20Bateman%2C%20Ben%20Affleck%2C%20Viola%20Davis%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

ACL Elite (West) - fixtures Monday, Sept 30 Al Sadd v Esteghlal (8pm)

Persepolis v Pakhtakor (8pm)

Al Wasl v Al Ahli (8pm)

Al Nassr v Al Rayyan (10pm) Tuesday, Oct 1

Al Hilal v Al Shorta (10pm)

Al Gharafa v Al Ain (10pm)

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 2pm: Elina Svitolina (UKR) [3] v Jennifer Brady (USA) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) v Belinda Bencic (SUI [4] Not before 7pm: Sofia Kenin (USA) [5] v Elena Rybakina (KAZ) Maria Sakkari (GRE) v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [7] Court One Starting at midday: Karolina Muchova (CZE) v Katerina Siniakova (CZE) Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) v Dayana Yastermska (UKR) Petra Martic (CRO) [8] v Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v Anett Kontaveit (EST)

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

The specs Engine: Direct injection 4-cylinder 1.4-litre

Power: 150hp

Torque: 250Nm

Price: From Dh139,000

On sale: Now

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

Business Insights Canada and Mexico are significant energy suppliers to the US, providing the majority of oil and natural gas imports

The introduction of tariffs could hinder the US's clean energy initiatives by raising input costs for materials like nickel

US domestic suppliers might benefit from higher prices, but overall oil consumption is expected to decrease due to elevated costs

If you go Where to stay : Courtyard by Marriott Titusville Kennedy Space Centre has unparalleled views of the Indian River. Alligators can be spotted from hotel room balconies, as can several rocket launch sites. The hotel also boasts cool space-themed decor.



When to go : Florida is best experienced during the winter months, from November to May, before the humidity kicks in.



How to get there : Emirates currently flies from Dubai to Orlando five times a week.

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlmouneer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dr%20Noha%20Khater%20and%20Rania%20Kadry%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEgypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E120%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%2C%20with%20support%20from%20Insead%20and%20Egyptian%20government%2C%20seed%20round%20of%20%3Cbr%3E%243.6%20million%20led%20by%20Global%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eco%20Way%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20December%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Kroshnyi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electric%20vehicles%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bootstrapped%20with%20undisclosed%20funding.%20Looking%20to%20raise%20funds%20from%20outside%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

2024%20Dubai%20Marathon%20Results %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWomen%E2%80%99s%20race%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Tigist%20Ketema%20(ETH)%202hrs%2016min%207sec%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Ruti%20Aga%20(ETH)%202%3A18%3A09%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Dera%20Dida%20(ETH)%202%3A19%3A29%0D%3Cbr%3EMen's%20race%3A%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Addisu%20Gobena%20(ETH)%202%3A05%3A01%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Lemi%20Dumicha%20(ETH)%202%3A05%3A20%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20DejeneMegersa%20(ETH)%202%3A05%3A42%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UFC Fight Night 2 1am – Early prelims 2am – Prelims 4am-7am – Main card 7:30am-9am – press cons

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A