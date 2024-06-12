Egypt and Qatar receive response from Hamas, UN report shows child abuse cases – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Egypt and Qatar have received a response from Hamas on the UN-backed Gaza ceasefire proposal.

A UN report has revealed that Israel, Gaza and the West Bank saw more serious abuses against children last year than any other region globally.

Hunter Biden has been found guilty of lying about his drug use to buy a gun, making him the first child of a sitting US president to be convicted of a crime.