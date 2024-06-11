UN: Grave abuses against children highest in Israel and Palestinian territories

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A UN report set to be published this week revealed that Israel, Gaza and the West Bank saw more serious abuses against children last year than any other region globally.

In his annual report on children and armed conflict, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday added Israel's armed and security forces as well as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad to the list of offenders that have killed and maimed children and/or carried out attacks on schools and hospitals.

“Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory presents an unprecedented scale and intensity of grave violations against children, with hostilities leading to an increase in grave violations of 155 per cent,” the 49-page report said.

The report, seen by The National, attributed 5,698 violations to Israel's armed and security forces, 116 to Hamas, 51 to Israeli settlers, 21 to Palestinian Islamic Jihad and one to the Palestinian Authority.

There were 371 verified attacks on schools and hospitals in 2023, of which 340 were attributed to Israeli forces.

The report covers only cases verified by UN investigators, representing only a portion of the total child deaths and injuries last year.

Due to severe access challenges, especially in Gaza, the UN noted that the data does not fully capture the scale of abuses against children.

It stated that more than 23,000 grave violations – 3,900 Israeli children and 19,887 Palestinian children – were reported and are still pending verification.

Throughout 2023, including in the months before the October 7 Hamas attacks on southern Israel, the UN said militant group's armed wing and Palestinian Islamic Jihad Al Quds Brigades “organised summer camps, including for children, exposing them to military content and activities”.

It also added that three children reported that Israeli armed and security forces had “attempted to recruit them as informants”.

The UN also received reports of detention of Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip, “compounded by multiple forms of sexual violence”.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the decision to add Israel to the global list of offenders who fail to protect children during war.

“Today, the UN added itself to the blacklist of history when it joined those who support the Hamas murderers,” his office said.

Mr Guterres's annual report to the UN Security Council on children and armed conflict covers the killing, maiming and sexual abuse of children, abduction or recruitment, denial of aid access and targeting of schools and hospitals.