Hunter Biden found guilty of lying about drug use to buy gun

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was convicted by a jury on Tuesday of lying about his drug use to illegally buy a gun.

The jury in a Wilmington, Delaware, federal court found him guilty on all three counts against him, making Hunter Biden the first child of a sitting US president to be convicted of a crime.

The jury deliberated for less than four hours.

The sentencing guidelines for the gun-related charges against Biden are 15 to 21 months, but legal experts say defendants in similar cases often get shorter sentences and are less likely to be incarcerated if they abide by the terms of their pretrial release.

President Biden has ruled out a pardon for his son.

Hunter Biden had pleaded not guilty to felony charges that include lying about his addiction when he filled out a government screening document for a Colt Cobra revolver, and illegally possessing the weapon for 11 days.

The trial followed the May 30 criminal conviction of Donald Trump, the first former US president to be found guilty of a felony and the Republican challenger to Joe Biden in the November 5 election.

Trump, convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up an alleged affair, has accused Democrats of pursuing that case and three other criminal prosecutions to prevent him from regaining power in his rematch with Mr Biden.