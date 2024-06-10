Live Blog
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (3rd-L) meets with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, on June 10, 2024. Blinken arrived in Egypt at the start of a regional tour to push for a much awaited Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Amr Nabil / POOL / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Blinken urges regional powers to press Hamas into ceasefire deal

US Secretary of State says group is 'only outlier' now preventing an agreement

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Ben-Gvir demands to fill Gantz's place in cabinet
  • US urges UN Security Council to vote on backing ceasefire plan
  • Blinken set to travel to Egypt and Israel for Gaza ceasefire push
  • 274 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid that rescued four hostages
  • 50 malnourished children admitted to Gaza hospital in one week
  • Gaza death toll reaches 37,124, with 84,712 injured
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
MAP
Updated: June 10, 2024, 4:06 PM