Israel-Gaza war live: Blinken urges regional powers to press Hamas into ceasefire deal

<p>US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Hamas is the "only outlier" preventing a ceasefire deal, before calling on regional powers to convince the group to accept the US proposal.</p><p>"My message to governments throughout the region is if you want a ceasefire, press Hamas to say yes," Mr Blinken said after arriving in Cairo. The militant group "continues to show extraordinary cynicism" in the talks, he added.</p><p>Hamas is expected to reject the US proposal, announced by President Joe Biden in recent weeks.</p>