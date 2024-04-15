Iran retaliation ends, West Bank settlers injure Palestinians - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, experts and analysts speak to The National and rule out further escalation in the Middle East as Iran announces its retaliation against Israel has ended. Israel's response to Iran's attack could be limited by the US, which has confirmed it does not want wider war.

Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, supported by the army, have injured dozens of Palestinians in a spate of attacks on villages after the body of a boy who disappeared from a settler outpost was found.

Travellers on Dubai Metro's Red Line will no longer have to switch trains at Jebel Ali station as changes introduced by the Roads and Transport Authority come into effect.