Israel-Gaza war live: 'We aren't looking for a wider war,' US says after Iran strike

<p><em>Willy Lowry </em>reports from Washington:</p><p>The US does not want to see the conflict in the Middle East spiral into regional war after the drone and missile barrage launched last night by Iran against Israel.</p><p>“We're not looking for a wider war with Iran,” John Kirby, the White House National Security Council spokesman, told NBC.</p><p>Mr Kirby said Israel demonstrated its “military superiority” by preventing by far most of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched by Iran from landing and causing any significant loss of life or damage to infrastructure.</p><p>“The [US] President doesn't believe that it needs to move in that direction whatsoever,” Mr Kirby said.</p><p>“What Israel demonstrated last night was an incredible ability to defend itself. Just their own military superiority was quite remarkable yesterday."</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/04/14/israel-and-iran-under-pressure-from-all-sides-to-de-escalate/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>