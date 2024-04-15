Live Blog
A police officer inspects the remains of a rocket booster that, according to Israeli authorities critically injured a 7-year-old girl, after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, near Arad, Israel, April 14, 2024. REUTERS / Christophe?van der?Perre

Israel-Gaza war live: 'We aren't looking for a wider war,' US says after Iran strike

US administration stresses caution as Israel weighs up whether to retaliate against Tehran

  • G7 leaders warn of 'uncontrollable regional escalation'
  • Israel reopens schools and removes restrictions on gatherings
  • UN Secretary General urges 'maximum restraint'
  • Iran's military officials warn Israel and US against retaliation
  • Israel will exact a price from Iran, Benny Gantz says
  • Hamas has rejected hostage deal proposal, says Israel
  • Gaza death toll reaches 33,729, with 76,371 injured
Updated: April 15, 2024, 4:14 AM