Palestinian PM Abbas says US will be held responsible should Israel invade Rafah

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the US is the only country that can stop a feared Israeli invasion of Rafah and it will be held responsible for an attack on the Gazan city where more than a million displaced Palestinians have sought refuge.

Addressing a special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Mr Abbas said "all of Gaza" has crammed into the city on the Egyptian border, which has been under threat of an Israeli invasion for months.

"A small strike is all it takes to force everyone to leave Palestine," he said, warning he expects Israel to invade Rafah "within days".

"We especially call upon the United States of America to request Israel to hold its fire, because the US is the only country that can prevent Israel from perpetrating this crime.

"Israel needs someone to force it to stop, to convince Israel that this is unacceptable, and the only country in the world that can do that, and which we hold responsible, is the United States of America."

Gaza is expected to dominate the WEF talks in Riyadh, where Mr Abbas will meet regional leaders on the sidelines of the special meeting.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has toured the region several times since October, will also be in Riyadh for the talks.

Also speaking at the forum, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan said cool-headed leaders "must prevail" amid escalating tensions.

“It is very unfortunate to see loss of lives wherever that is,” said Mr Al Jadaan. "Civilian lives are important, whether it is in Ukraine or in Palestine or elsewhere.

“When you have conflicts of this nature in your region, it puts a lot of pressure on the emotions and the moods and it’s no secret that the economy is impacted by perception.

“I think cool headed countries and leaders and people need to prevail, and you need to make sure that you actually de-escalate.”

The US has said it has not given approval for an Israeli invasion of Rafah, despite claims from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a date has been set for the assault.

Last week, Israeli media reported the attack was likely to begin in the coming days amid the redeployment of reserve troops to the enclave, where more than 34,400 people have been killed since October.

Mr Abbas said while he condemned the October 7 attack on Israel, Palestinians were being collectively punished for the Hamas assault, which killed about 1,200 people, with another 250 taken hostage.

"Israel took advantage of that attack to retaliate disproportionately against the people of Gaza under the pretext that it wants to take revenge of Hamas," he told the Riyadh audience. "But in fact, what it is doing is taking revenge from the Palestinian people as a whole."

Popular opposition to Washington's support for Israel has spread to US college campuses in recent weeks, with student demonstrators demanding the government and university institutions cut ties with Israel.

Gaza solidarity encampments at US campuses inspired similar movements in Europe and most recently Canada, where students at McGill University in Montreal set up tents on Saturday afternoon.

Protests also took place outside the White House Correspondent's Dinner in Washington on Saturday evening over President Joe Biden's continued support for Israel.