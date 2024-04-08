Khan Younis withdrawal, Eid Al Fitr temperatures in UAE, solar eclipse – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says that troops withdrew from Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, to prepare for future operations, including in Rafah, where more than a million Gazans have sought shelter from the war.

A total solar eclipse is expected to be visible in parts of Mexico, the US and Canada on Monday. People will be able to see the phenomenon from Mexico's Pacific coast, before skies darken over Texas and 14 other US states. It will then be visible over parts of north-eastern Canada.

Temperatures will rise to 41°C across the UAE during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, forecasts show. Light rain is also predicted in several parts of the country this week, including in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

And finally, Abu Dhabi is set for a Saudi Super Cup blockbuster night on Monday, with Cristiano Ronaldo to take centre stage as Al Nassr face Al Hilal at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium.