Total solar eclipse 2024: Time, path and from where will April's event be visible?

A total solar eclipse is set to cast its shadow across some parts of the world on April 8, plunging countries into daytime darkness.

The rare celestial event occurs when the Moon perfectly aligns between the Earth and the Sun, causing it to completely block the sunlight that reaches the planet.

It would even block the Sun's disk for a few minutes, allowing observers to witness the atmosphere of the giant star.

When and where will the April solar eclipse appear?

The astronomical treat will only be visible in Mexico, through the US from Texas to Maine, and up through Canada.

"People viewing the eclipse from locations where the Moon’s shadow completely covers the Sun – known as the path of totality – will experience a total solar eclipse," Nasa said.

"The sky will become dark, as if it were dawn or dusk. Weather permitting, people along the path of totality will see the Sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere, which is usually obscured by the bright face of the Sun."

A Nasa map shows the path where the Moon will completely block the Sun. Photo: Nasa

The first location that will experience totality is Mexico's Pacific coast at about 11.07am PDT (10.07pm UAE time), on April 8.

Then the path of the eclipse will continue into the US, moving into Texas first and then travelling through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The eclipse will enter Canada in Southern Ontario, and continue through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia.

It will exit continental North America on the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland, Canada, at 5.16pm NDT (11.46pm UAE time).

The next total solar eclipse will not be visible in the contiguous US until 2044.

In the UAE, a partial solar eclipse was visible in 2022, and the next one will take place in 2027.

A partial lunar eclipse was visible in the skies in October 2023.

Safety first

Nasa said that it was important to wear solar viewing glasses to safely observe the eclipse, as it could cause severe eye damage.

"Do not look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a hand-held solar viewer – the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury," the space agency said.

"Eclipse glasses are not regular sunglasses. Regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the Sun."

