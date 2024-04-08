UAE weather: Temperatures to exceed 40°C this Eid Al Fitr holiday

Temperatures are set to rise to over 41°C across the UAE during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, according to forecasts.

The National Centre of Meteorology predicts light rain in several parts of the country this week, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The Eid Al Fitr holiday will begin on Monday, April 8, for private sector and government workers until Friday, April 12, if Ramadan lasts for 29 days, or Monday, April 15, if the holy month is 30 days as predicted.

The exact starting date of Eid is to be decided by the UAE's Moon-sighting committee.

Monday

NCM has forecast cloudy conditions on Monday with high temperatures of about 35°C with lows of 20°C.

Residents can also expect wind speeds of up to 30kph and calm conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Tuesday

Light rain has been forecast in some parts of the country and the mercury is set to dip slightly across the country with highs of 32°C and lows of 22°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The weather bureau predicts wind speeds of up to 40kph, while conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea could be rough.

Wednesday

Temperatures are set to increase on Wednesday by 2°C, with lows of 24°C and wind speeds of about 30kph.

However, the NCM predicts light rain in several parts of the country, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Global weather forecaster Windy predicts light rain to sweep in from the west at 4am in Sila and Al Ruwais before settling at 10am, making way for hot and humid conditions.

Thursday

Cloudy conditions will continue through to Thursday with temperatures increasing again to 38°C in Abu Dhabi and 37°C in Dubai, with lows of 26°C.

Windy predicts rain to fall in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai on Thursday from 1pm, before making its way eastwards.

Conditions are expected to be the same across the Emirates.

However, the NCM predicts rainfall in Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday afternoon, with humidity up to 85 per cent.

Temperatures will increase to 37°C in the area, with lows of 23°C.

In Fujairah, conditions will remain overcast with highs of 36°C and lows of 25°C.

Temperatures are set to exceed 40°C in some parts of the country, including Abu Al Abyad, Al Ain, Mezaira and Gasyoura.

