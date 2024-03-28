At least 16 killed in south Lebanon, UN investigator calls for Israel sanctions - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, at least 16 people have been killed in southern Lebanon and one died in Israel, in the deadliest day of fighting since cross-border clashes between Israel and Hezbollah erupted in October.

UN investigator Francesca Albanese has urged countries to use sanctions and arms embargoes to force Israel to change course in its war on Gaza.

Officials in the US city of Baltimore recovered the bodies of two construction workers who were on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed on Tuesday, after a cargo ship collided with one of its pillars.

Footage of a man being stabbed on a London train in front of horrified passengers is making the rounds on X.