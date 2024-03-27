Major bridge in US collapses, US warns Israel against ground offensive - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.
On today’s episode, the collapse of a major bridge in the US city of Baltimore could cause ripples across the global supply chain.
The US has once again warned Israel against a ground offensive in Rafah, saying it is “not the way to do it”.
In the UAE, 10 recipients have been awarded a Dh1 million fund to support research efforts focusing on the nation's history and culture.
Updated: March 27, 2024, 5:51 AM