Major bridge in US collapses, US warns Israel against ground offensive - Trending

On today’s episode, the collapse of a major bridge in the US city of Baltimore could cause ripples across the global supply chain.

The US has once again warned Israel against a ground offensive in Rafah, saying it is “not the way to do it”.

In the UAE, 10 recipients have been awarded a Dh1 million fund to support research efforts focusing on the nation's history and culture.