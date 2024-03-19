Gaza at risk of famine, new Dubai university, Islamabad United's cricket title – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, a senior UN aid official for Palestine calls for “all roads” to be opened into Gaza to help avert the risk of famine in the coming weeks.

Islamabad United are crowned champions of the Pakistan Super League, the nation's top cricket competition, after beating Multan Sultans by two wickets in the final on Monday.

Dubai is getting a new university to support students from underprivileged backgrounds, backed by a Dh400 million ($108.9 million) donation from developer Sobha Realty.

Rumours continue to surround Kate, the Princess of Wales, amid a prolonged absence from the public eye.