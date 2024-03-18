Sheikh Hamdan announces new university in Dubai backed by Dh400 million donation

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has announced a new university is to be built in the emirate.

The project is part of the Mothers' Endowment Initiative launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. It has also been backed by a Dh400 million ($108.9 million) donation from Sobha Realty.

As part of the Mother's Endowment initiative launched by @HHShkMohd, we signed an agreement today to establish a new university in Dubai, backed by an AED400 million donation from Sobha Realty. We thank PNC Menon, the group’s founder, for supporting this initiative. We are proud… pic.twitter.com/SuVbQBIrf3 — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 18, 2024

“We signed an agreement today to establish a new university in Dubai, backed by an Dh400 million donation from Sobha Realty,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X.

“We thank PNC Menon, the group’s founder, for supporting this initiative.”

The Mothers' Endowment Initiative was launched this month by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

It aims to support the educational needs of millions of people around the world from underprivileged backgrounds by providing educational materials, launching social programmes, and building schools and equipping them with supplies.

“Knowledge is hope. It is the gate to a better life as it builds up capable humans and advances countries,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

“Our role in the UAE is to help ensure people everywhere have education, hope and life. We have to contribute to creating a better future around the world.”

The campaign also aims to highlight the role of mothers by allowing people in the UAE to make donations during the holy month in their mothers' names.

