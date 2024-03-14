Gaza aid ship, US TikTok ban and a nova explosion – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, the popular social media app TikTok is at risk after the House of Representatives in the US passed legislation that would force its parent company, ByteDance, to sell it within six months.

Open Arms, the first vessel carrying aid by sea to Gaza, is set to arrive today and offload 200 tonnes of aid for Palestinian families.

A rare space event known as a nova explosion is expected to be visible from Earth before the end of September.